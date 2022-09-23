This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”

According to the attorney’s office, on Dec. 22, 2019, Yohe threw a Molotov cocktail, an antique bottle filled with some type of liquid, multiple matches, and a white cotton sock, at a window of the Adams County Courthouse.

The Molotov cocktail that Yohe made never ignited, but did damage the window causing $280 in damage.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives investigated with the Gettysburg Police Department.