HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”

According to the attorney’s office, on Dec. 22, 2019, Yohe threw a Molotov cocktail, an antique bottle filled with some type of liquid, multiple matches, and a white cotton sock, at a window of the Adams County Courthouse.

Stay up to date with the latest news with the free abc27 News app for iPhone and Android

The Molotov cocktail that Yohe made never ignited, but did damage the window causing $280 in damage.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives investigated with the Gettysburg Police Department.