HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.

Reece pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Reece was sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison.