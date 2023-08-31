ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– One person was seriously injured after a bus crash Thursday morning in Adam County.

The driver of a Bermudian Springs School District bus made a turn in front of a man who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of East Berlin Road and Markle Run Road, Reading Township Police reported.

Photo provided by Reading Township Police

There were fifteen students on board the bus along with the driver at the time of the crash, which was around 8:15 a.m., police said. No student suffered any injuries from the crash.

The Volkwagon driver was seriously injured and was rushed to York Hospital, police reported.

Police tell abc27 that the bus driver was at fault, but there was no word if they were charged for the crash.