YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An attempted homicide investigation in Fairview Township is underway after police say a man was shot Wednesday evening.

Fairview Township Police said in a news release that the shooting happened in the 200 block of Shauffnertown Road in the area of Meadowbrook Court mobile home park just before 8 p.m.

Police got a report that a man was shot and rushed him to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries he sustained to his head/face.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-901-5267.