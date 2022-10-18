LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.

Police reported that the man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The police report stated that the injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The stabbing is an ongoing investigation. The Lancaster Bureau of Police is still looking for additional witnesses or information regarding the stabbing.

The attack was not a random act of violence and the community is not believed to be at risk according to police.