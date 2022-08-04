LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved.

According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop who had been stabbed in the torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated; He has since been released.

Police stated that their investigation led them to acquire video surveillance that helped them identify two possible suspects connected with the fight.

The police filed charges before Honorable District Justice Witkonis, and warrants were issued for two people: Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., who is homeless but lives in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera of Lancaster.

Anyone with knowledge of Diaz Sr. or Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 717-735-3301.