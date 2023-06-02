MANCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in York County on Thursday, June 1.

According to the York County Regional Police Department, at around 4:40 p.m., there was an altercation between a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy outside of the Bobcat Creamery in Manchester Borough.

Police state that during the altercation, the 20-year-old was stabbed in the back. The victim refused EMS and was taken to the hospital by family where he was treated and released.

Police then note that the 17-year-old was questioned and released with charges pending.

The police department says that this was an isolated incident between the two individuals and there should be no other danger to the public.