WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, firefighters responded to the home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road and found a bedroom fire in the residence.

The victim, who was reported to be trapped, was located in a bathroom and extricated by firefighters. The man was transported via LifeLion to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital.

Two responders were also transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for smoke inhalation.

State Police say the fire was contained to the bedroom of origin and adjoining bathroom.

Among the departments that responded were New Bloomfield EMS, Linglestown, Marysville, and New Buffalo/Watts Township.

The fire marshal’s investigation in to the cause of the fire is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Newport at 717-567-3110.