LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A three-hour standoff took place over the weekend between police and a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a shed with himself inside.

Northern Lancaster Regional Police said that they were called to the 1200 block of Sun Valley Road in Clay Township on Saturday just before 3 p.m.

Police say a 56-year-old man high on methamphetamine barricaded himself inside a locked outbuilding being used as a storage shed. Police said they were able to determine that the man was involved in a domestic-related incident at the property.

While the man was inside the shed, police said he claimed to have poured gasoline throughout the building and was also holding a lighter.

Police were able to breach into the building through two locked doors and take the man into custody after attempts to get him with a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) negotiator did not work.

Police said that it took them almost three hours from the time they arrived on the scene until the time they were able to arrest the man. There were also fire and EMS crews also at the scene in case the building were to catch on fire, and someone needed to be rescued.

The man was taken into the hospital for evaluation by EMS and then was booked back at the police station for a probation violation but will eventually face other charges, police said.