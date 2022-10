CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is looking for Luis Ronaldo Avila-Munguia after an alleged domestic dispute took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Police allege that Avila-Munguia strangled and assaulted the victim before leaving the area.

Anyone with information regarding Avila-Munguia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department immediately.