YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man is wanted after State Police say he fled detainment at York Hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, during an investigation in Manchester Township on April 28 Troopers saw Ishan Phinn, who they say was wanted for false ID to law enforcement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to troopers, Phinn allegedly resisted arrest and fled the scene. Troopers pursued Phinn, who eventually was caught and taken into custody.

Troopers say Phinn was transported to York Hospital for evaluation where he would be observed by a corrections officer from York County Prison and arraigned on charges of resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

According to State Police, Phinn allegedly escaped his hospital room around 7:10 a.m. this morning.

According to State Police, Phinn is wanted on multiple charges including escape, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on Phinn’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011.