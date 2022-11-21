HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a man facing multiple sex crime charges.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Teuris Lafargue-Millet is wanted for multiple felony charges in connection to the sexual assault of a child.

A criminal complaint against Lafargue-Millet was filed on Monday in district court for four felonies that allegedly occurred in 2015. Court records show Lafargue-Millet facing two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Anyone with knowledge of Lafargue-Millet’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.