LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly vandalized the Manheim Borough Police Station in Lancaster County on Saturday, August 13.

Police say they answered a call about a possible intoxicated man who wanted to be taken to the hospital.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Officers report they found Jason Ramey, of Manheim, and arranged his ride to the hospital. After returning from the call, officers stated that Ramey had thrown rocks at the window of the police station.

The damages are estimated to be approximately $5,000 according to police.

If anyone has any information about Ramey’s whereabouts, please contact the Manheim Borough Police Department at 717-665-2481.