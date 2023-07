HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was wanted in a deadly Harrisburg shooting has turned himself in to police.

According to Harrisburg police, Renard Bowles, 41, of Harrisburg was transported to to Dauphin County booking for arraignment.

According to court documents, he was arraigned last night and is being held without bail on a murder charge. He also faces a weapons charge.

The charges stem from a homicide investigation from June 24 at the 200 block of South 19 Street, according to police.