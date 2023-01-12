LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are investigating multiple reports of a suspicious person in multiple localities who allegedly asked children sexually explicit questions and in some cases indecently exposed himself.

State Police say at 8:14 a.m. on January 11 a man driving a royal blue four-door sedan approached two young girls at a school bus stop in Salisbury Township and asked them explicit questions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The vehicle fled northbound on Narvon Road, turning right on to Red Hill Road.

The girls described the driver as a white middle-aged man with brown hair, a gray mustache, crooked teeth, and a thin build.

State Police say several other females in the area encounter a similar man and vehicle asking similar questions and exposing himself.

Similar instances were reported in Elizabeth Township, Brecknock Township, Terre Hill Borough, Caernarvon Township, and Salisbury Township.

New Holland Borough and East Earl Township Police also have ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-299-7650.