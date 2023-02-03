CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies.

According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3.

Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He’s also been charged with unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Anyone with information on Cherry’s whereabouts is asked to call Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.