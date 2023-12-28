HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware County man wanted for allegedly shooting four people in Harrisburg this summer has been arrested.

Harrisburg Police say Jerry Foster was arrested in Philadelphia in connection to the August 13 shooting.

Police had responded to the 200 block of Cranberry Street and found a single gunshot victim. Additional victims were found at local hospitals after taking private transportation.

Foster is facing four counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, as well as firearm and traffic charges. Foster was denied bail and is being held at the Dauphin County Prison.