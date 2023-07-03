YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 39-year-old man is wanted for allegedly breaking into a trading card shop in York County and taking over $10,000 in items.

The West York Borough Police Department says they were called to Common Ground Collectibles on the 1600 block of West Market Street on June 29 for a reported burglary. When officers arrived they found that an individual wearing a mask forcibly broke into the business at around 4:57 a.m.

Police say the suspect stole several high-valued items totaling about $13,000.

After launching an investigation, the WYBPD received an arrest warrant for Jonathan Thomas Eisenhuth of Middleburg, Pennsylvania.

Police believe Eisenhuth may be with his 23-year-old girlfriend of Williamsport, who drives a copper-colored 2009 Subaru Impreza with a Pennsylvania registration that reads LTA4060.

Eisenhuth and his girlfriend may still be in the area of York County and Lancaster County, police say.

Eisenhuth is being charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.