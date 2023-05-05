YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the West York Borough Police Department, a felony warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man who allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s cat and made multiple threats.

Police say Kahliek Woods broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and stole her cat. Police also said Woods made several threats, through third parties, that he plans to hurt or kill the cat. In one message Woods claimed he had already killed the cat.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Police believe Woods is in the East York area.

In addition to the felony warrant, a protection order was issued against Woods and a court ordered that the cat be returned to its owner.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Woods is asked to call 911 or the West York Borough Police Department.