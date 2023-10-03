GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people face charges after a woman’s social media account was used to identify them as suspects in an Adams County laundromat burglary, police say.

According to the charges filed by Gettysburg Borough Police, Cara Strouth, 35, of Fairfield, and Bill Baker, 48, of Willow Hill, allegedly worked together to burglarize Dolly’s Laundromat, located along North Washington Street, in September.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Surveillance video captures Baker entering the laundromat and taking a hammer and pry bar out of a backpack to open an ATM machine. A woman, later identified to be Storuth, was also seen acting as a lookout, police say.

Police say that during their investigation, Strouth posted pictures to her Facebook account of her and Baker that police used to match descriptions in surveillance videos.

In her social media posts, police say that Strouth had on the exact same clothes that she was allegedly wearing during the burglary.

The duo were both seen on surveillance video in a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked at a 7-11 near the laundromat during the burglary.

There was an ATM machine theft at a Cumberland Township hotel that the duo was also allegedly involved in, according to the charges filed. Police say they learned that Strouth and Baker shared a room at the hotel.

Police noted that it would cost about $7,390 to replace the ATM machine, a game machine, and the change machine in the laundromat and that there was about $1,000 inside.

Strouth currently faces felony charges of conspiracy– burglary, conspiracy — criminal mischief, conspiracy — criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy — theft. She also faces a summary count of driving under a suspended license.

Baker faces charges that include felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

Baker is at large and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gettysburg Borough Police at (717)-334-8101.

Strouth is locked up in Adams County Prison on bail set at $25,000 and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.