HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg detectives believe the man who brought a bag containing three pipe bombs packed with explosives into the city Public Safety Building was a good samaritan who discovered the bag, according to City Communications Director Matt Maisel.

According to Maisel, the man was released and not charged with the investigation into the origin of the pipe bombs ongoing.

Officials say the bag was brought into the Public Safety Building after the man claimed to have found them on Cameron Street.

“It was a scare but thank God everybody is okay,” Harrisburg Bureau of Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said. “Right away, my people cleared the building, got the person outside, got the package outside.”

All three floors of the Public Safety Building were evacuated, along with several homes and storefronts in a two-block radius of Walnut and Second Streets. Police also closed the 100 block of Walnut Street, River Street between Walnut and Strawberry and part of Second Street for about two hours.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is leading the investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisting.