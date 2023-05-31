EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The worker who fell into a concrete tank at a Lancaster County treatment plant last week has died.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Roy Bautista from Texas died of multiple traumatic injuries. Police in Ephrata said he was working over the empty tank at the plant off South Redding Road when he fell.

Various fire companies helped lift Bautista out of the tank via a system of ropes and he was taken to Lancaster General Hospital by an ambulance. It took over an hour to get Bautista out of the tank.

A medical helicopter was on-scene but was not used. Over 11 first responding agencies were at the wastewater treatment plant, police say.

OSHA is now investigating the incident.