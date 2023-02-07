LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, two people are wanted for allegedly distracting an elderly woman and then stealing her credit card from her purse.

The two individuals allegedly distracted the woman while shopping, stole her credit card from her purse, and then made purchases exceeding $4,000.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Anyone with information regarding the two wanted people is asked to call the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.