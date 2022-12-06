ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown boy was the recipient of a generous gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Kalvin Swartzendruber, 6, is battling cancer. When Swartzendruber was asked about what he wanted for his wish he didn’t hesitate — Disneyland.

Swartzendruber is headed California in the coming weeks, but first he enjoyed making his wish from Manheim, Pennsylvania.

“He deserves it more than anything. I look at him and I can’t imagine, as an adult, going through what he went through. It’s going to put the biggest smile on his face when he gets to see the castle and see Mickey Mouse out there. The wave of emotions is going to come and it’s going to be like, put it behind us,” said Meredith Swartzendruber, Kalvin’s mother.

Swartzendruber’s other wish was to see his grandmother in Delaware.