LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A training facility for firefighters and police officers in the Midstate is getting some upgrades.

The Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim got $500,000 from the federal government’s COVID rescue plan.

“We want to make sure we’re supporting our law enforcement community, we’re supporting our EMS personnel, we’re supporting our fire services. I’m thrilled with the use of taxpayer dollars here, the quality of training that is taking place here, man I’m excited to see the upgrades they’re going to make,” said Rep. Ryan Aument (R) Lancaster County.

Firefighters will get an additional burn room for training as part of the upgrades. For police, the facility is getting a new firing range and training simulator.