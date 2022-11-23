MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police and fire and rescue are gearing up for their inaugural “Turkey Bowl” flag football game.

The flag football match will act as a friendly competition between the two departments.

However, more than bragging rights are on the line. Both departments are accepting non-perishable food items and toys, as part of the Toys for Tots drive, which will be donated to those in need.

“Not only building relationships with our community and the members of our community but also between our own departments and having that relationship and not doing it at an emergency,” said Scott Little, Fire Chief of Manheim Township Fire and Rescue.

The Turkey Bowl will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex. The event is open to the public.