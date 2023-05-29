MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Several fire companies responded to a house fire in Manheim Township, Lancaster County on Monday evening.

The fire happened on Snyder Road and a local fire chief said there was heavy fire on multiple floors in the front of the house when they arrived but no one was home at the time.

A neighbor called 911 when they saw smoke and the heat made for rough conditions.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“We have three alarms operating. One is due to manpower and secondly due to the weather today, the heat. We wanna make sure we’re rotating firefighters out for their health and safety as well,” said Fire Chief Scott Little of Manheim Township Fire and Rescue.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but the fire marshal is investigating.