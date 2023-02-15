MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — It may still be winter time, but Manheim Township is already looking ahead to the summer with its fight annual summer job fair.

The job fair, which will be hosted at Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road, is looking for concessions and restaurant workers, playground and day camp counselors, and pool lifeguards.

“We have those retired folks, and folks just looking for extra income. Most of those folks are township residents, so again, it’s the ability to come and work with some of their friends and neighbors here in what we think is an excellent place to work,” said Rick Kane, Manheim Township manager.

The job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Applicants are urged to bring their resumes to the job fair.