MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a scheduled truck-mounted spray to help control mosquito populations in Manheim Township August 31. This spray will take place around sunset at 8 p.m.

Residential and recreational areas in and around Spottswood Lane, Shaub Road, Meadow Lane, Lititz Pike, Buch Avenue, Weaver Road, N. Farm Drive, Kingsbridge Dive, Viscount Place, Squire Lane, and Bloomfield Drive will be sprayed. Roads in close proximity could be sprayed as well and residents are asked to remain inside. Residential activities can begin again 30 minutes after the spray.

High populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus were found in these areas. Weather conditions or any unexpected events could cancel the spray. If canceled, the spray will be rescheduled to September 1.

The Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting the spray. The Lancaster and Lebanon County Mosquito and Tick Borne Disease Control Specialist and Mosquito Control Techinician will be on site for the application.

Manheim Township residents are advised to protect themselves from mosquitos by wearing repellent, long sleeves, and pants. Standing water can also breed mosquitos, so residents are advised to be aware.