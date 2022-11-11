LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Lancaster County.

“Over the last 30 years as the population has grown, the services we provide have grown,” said Rick Kane, Manheim Township Manager.

But the infrastructure hasn’t.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“We are truly busting out the seams,” Rick Kane said.

The municipal building was built in 1991. Fast forward to today, and not much has changed.

“In the last few years, we’ve had to retrofit closets into offices just to push people to do their jobs,” Kane added.

They deal with everything from planning and zoning to code compliance. That’s why the township is exploring the feasibility of replacing its municipal office and also its police station into one big campus. Lieutenant Charles Melhorn says the current police building, which opened in 1973, is stuck in time.

”Rather than renovating we added to the building, added to the building so you’ll notice as you walk around navigation through the building is very difficult. You have no idea where you are,” said Lieutenant Charles Melhorn, Manheim Township Police Department.

He says the space no longer accommodates their needs or the needs of the community and the safety of the prisoners they bring in.

“The population has doubled. We’re doing 80 arrests a month, 225 crashes a month and we’ve added another municipality that we provide coverage to, and we have 65 sworn officers,” Melhorn said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Manheim Township says their ultimate goal is to set the municipality up for long-term success in the most cost-effective way possible.

They have two upcoming open house tours for residents to view the facilities: Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 14th from 5 pm – 6 pm