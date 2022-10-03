MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Manheim Township Police Department, Manheim and Lancaster townships are seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins.

Since Sept. 1, police have investigated approximately 47 reports of thefts from motor vehicles, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Of those reports, 44 vehicles were left unlocked and were entered by thieves, police say, while only three of the vehicles had their windows smashed and had visible valuables taken.

Manheim Township police remind drivers to lock their unattended vehicles.