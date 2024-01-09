MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County municipality announced that two officers have been sworn into their police department and one was also promoted to corporal on Monday.

During the Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, Officer Brandon Beedle and Officer Seth Godfrey were both sworn in. Officer Nathan Daggett was also promoted to the rank of corporal.

Officer Godfrey is a native of York and a graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Chinese. He served as a linguist in the United States Marine Corps and graduated from the Reading Police Academy back in Dec. 2023. Officer Beedle holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Pensacola Christian College and completed his training at the Reading Police Academy in Dec. 2023.

Daggett has been with the Manheim Township Police Department since 2010 and has served in the United States Marine Corps. In 2019, he received the Meritorious Award for his actions in evacuating residents from an apartment building while it was on fire.