MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three of the five board members voted against the project, though some members said they would consider future requests.

The project would reportedly not have enough room to handle the traffic with three drive-thru lanes and a larger kitchen.

A traffic study estimated the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant would generate 165 trips during its peak hour, about twice as much as the former Hoss restaurant.

A potential Lititz Pike Chick-fil-A would’ve been the largest location in Pennsylvania and the first to have a three-lane drive-thru. The Belmont Shopping location only has two drive-thrus.

Chick-fil-A is actively pursuing several Harrisburg area locations on both Union Deposit and Jonestown Roads.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Jonestown Road location would be at the current Arby’s Restaurant location, which would be demolished and replaced with a nearly 3,000 sq ft. Chick-fil-A, according to Lower Paxton Township Planning Commission reports.

Chick-fil-A currently has locations off of 283 and a second on Carlisle Pike.