LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County are looking for a driver they say hit and disabled another vehicle.

According to Manheim Township Police, on Friday, Aug. 5, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the rear of another vehicle on Wabank Road in Lancaster Township, which forced the vehicle into a utility pole. It resulted in disabling damage to the vehicle and shearing off the pole at its base.

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck stopped briefly, then fled east on Wabank Road towards Lancaster City.

If you recognize this vehicle or its driver, please contact Officer Adam Lawson at 717-569-6401 Ext 1561.