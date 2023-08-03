FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Shapiro Administration announced Thursday morning that Corrugated Partners Group, a manufacturing company that produces materials for boxes, will be building its new manufacturing operation in Pennsylvania.

The operation, which will be known as Keystone Sheetz, will be located in the 420,000-square-foot facility at 1465 Nitterhouse Drive in Chambersburg.

Corrugated Partners Group produces more than 20% of the country’s corrugated sheet requirements and employs over 1,200 individuals at 15 plants in the United States.

This move is expected to create at least 80 new jobs in Franklin County in the next three years.

At the facility, the company will produce single, double, and triple wall corrugated sheets, materials that form the boxes.

“My Administration is moving at the speed of business, and we’re helping companies make transformational investments that are bringing good-paying jobs to Pennsylvania and positioning us to be a leader in innovation and economic development,” Governor Shapiro said. “I’m thrilled that the Commonwealth won this advanced manufacturing project over other states and am pleased to welcome Corrugated Partners Group to Franklin County. Investments like this one support Pennsylvania’s economy by creating good-paying jobs that support our local communities – and we will continue to compete aggressively for great projects like this one as we send the clear message to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

The company received a $400,000 funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a Pennsylvania First grant and a $160,000 grant to train workers

“Manufacturing is an integral part of Pennsylvania’s economy, and I am proud that the DCED team could assist the Corrugated Partners Group as they establish their first location in Pennsylvania with Keystone Sheets,” DCED Secretary Rick Siger said. “This project is creating 80 new jobs and will have a positive economic impact in Franklin County for years to come. The Shapiro Administration is happy to welcome another leading manufacturing company to the Commonwealth.”

“The collaborative efforts of the Franklin County Area Development Corporation and the Shapiro Administration was instrumental in Corrugated Partners Group’s decision to locate Keystone Sheets in Chambersburg,” Mike Ross, President, Franklin County Area Development Corporation said. “The creation of 80 manufacturing jobs will have a significant impact on our local economy.”