SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month.

According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.

“Our newest store in Shippensburg will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls.

According to the release, in celebration of their new store, Marshalls has pledged to donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg – a national network that offers various programs to disaffected children.

The new Marshalls store hours will be:

9:30am – 9:30pm (Monday – Saturday)

10am – 8pm (Sundays)

Marshalls says they expect to create up to 60 full-time and part-time jobs in the surrounding area with the opening of this new store.

Marshalls operates seven locations in the Harrisburg-Lancaster-York region.