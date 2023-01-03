LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 8-20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to meeting a minor in Lancaster County for sex, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

According to the district attorney’s office, Mirza Ahmed, a 30-year-old from Catonsville, Maryland, traveled to Lancaster County from New York to meet up with the minor.

In December 2020, the district attorney’s office said, East Lampeter Township Police met with the mother of the victim, who said her 13-year-old daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with an older man who she met online.

The district attorney’s office said Ahmed traveled to Columbia to pick up the victim on two occasions in November and December of 2020. On the second occasion, Ahmed asked the girl to bring a friend, who witnessed the assaults, the district attorney’s office said.

Police arrested Ahmed in February 2021 when he traveled to Lancaster County a third time to meet the victim, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney’s office, Ahmed pleaded guilty on March 28, 2022, to two charges of statutory sexual assault, two charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two charges of aggravated indecent assault, two charges of indecent assault, two charges of unlawful contact with a minor, two charges of corruption of minors, one charge of photographing/filming/depicting a sex act with a minor, and one charge of disseminating a photographed/filmed sex act with a minor.

Ahmed was sentenced on Dec. 22, 2022.

Ahmed said he had head trauma as a child and acts impulsively, according to the district attorney’s office.

The assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case said the crime was “as intentional, premeditated, and planned as you can get.”

The district attorney’s office noted that YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment, or assault.