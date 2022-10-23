MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A championship event came to the Midstate this weekend.

Marysville Lions Club in Perry County hosted the DVG American KG North Regional Championship on Sunday.

Handlers and dogs as far away as Florida completed a sport called Schutzhund, which is a German word for “protection dog.” The teams take part in tracking obedience and protection.

This is the first time the Marysville Lions Club has hosted such an event.

“This is the first time we’ve ever held an event like this and one of the reasons we undertook this event was simply because the community has never seen anything like this and we thought this would be them to come and see another organization,” Maryellen Brown of the Marysville Lions Club said.

Mid-Atlantic working dogs in Perry County sponsored the regional championship.