YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech.

At least one person is dead and several more are injured according to Czech. The York County coroner is on-site.

The incident happened inside a house on the first block of Firebox Court.

It is unclear how many attackers were involved, but at least one attacker has been taken into custody, per reports from the York County Emergency Management office.

According to Czech, a landing zone was set up for medical helicopters on the first block of Main Street in Stewartstown; At least two helicopters have transported victims to the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating; Hopewell Township does not have a police department.