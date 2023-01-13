MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.66 million from the Thursday, Jan. 12 drawing was sold in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket correctly matched all 6 winning numbers and was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road in New Cumberland. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

More than 50,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.