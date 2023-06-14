MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Lancaster-based diner will close its last remaining eatery in Manheim later this month.

abc27 News reported back in April when Max’s Eatery announced they would close their diner location at 38 West King Street. Max’s Eatery first opened its doors in Lancaster back in September of 2018 and then officially closed on April 23, 2023.

As part of their April 2023 Facebook announcement, the owners of Max’s Eatery announced that they would be keeping their sister location, Max & Go, located at 600 Richmond Square, open and operational.

That was until now.

On June 14, the owners of Max & Go announced on Facebook that they decided to close their final eatery location in the coming days.

“We have treasured our time serving the community and the incredible outpouring of support that has been seen and felt over the years. Thank you,” Max & Go owners said on Facebook.

Max & Go’s last day of operation will be on Sunday, June 18. Prior to their upcoming closure, their hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

abc27 News reached out to Max & Go but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

The former 4,060-square-foot Max’s Eatery location is still listed for lease.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.