MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new McAlister’s Deli will soon be opening in Cumberland County, becoming the franchise’s fourth Pennsylvania location.

According to a representative of McAlister’s Deli, “[the] new McAlister’s Deli is set to arrive in Mechanicsburg, PA. However, at this early stage of the development process, we are unable to share additional details.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Though McAlister’s Deli cannot yet confirm its official location or its anticipated opening date, it would seem that plans have been made for the franchise location to open at the Beltway Commons in Hampden Township, at 5401 Carlisle Pike.

According to preliminary subdivision land development plans from Hampden Township’s planning commission, the new McAlister’s Deli is expected to open in a 3,060 square-foot space, in “Bldg. 14”. If these plans do not change, the new deli is expected to be located near a future Panda Express and Starbucks location.

McAlister’s Deli franchise is widely known for its variety of sandwiches, soups, baked potatoes, and its signature iced tea, according to their website.

Currently, McAlister’s Deli has three Pennsylvania locations – the closest Midstate location is in Harrisburg, at 4401 Jonestown Road Suite 101. This location’s hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week.

McAlister’s Deli was founded back in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi and today has more than 500 restaurant locations across 28 states.

To view the full menu for McAlister’s Deli, you can click here.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.