MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be given to children in Central Pennsylvania.

Melissa Myers started the program at Groff. “In 2018, my father passed away. He served in the military in the Marine Corps, he is a Vietnam veteran, and I wanted to do something to honor my father and help the local community,” Myers, executive assistant at Groff Tractor & Equipment, said.

Groff has been making donations for the past five years, but this year was a bit different, incorporating a “build-a-bike” challenge with teams competing to see who could build two bikes the fastest.

“It was really cool getting all the camaraderie and competition going on to make it a really good thing for the kids,” said Groff Tractor & Equipment Regional Service Manager Jeremy Helm.

A team from the State College branch won the competition with an average of about three minutes per bike.