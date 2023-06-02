MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg Family Dentistry recently hosted a free dental day event.

Dozens of people lined up for services including cleanings, fillings, and extractions. The event was the first time since the pandemic that the office offered free dental services.

“It feels really good. Just today, on our way in, there was a female who was so excited. You know just completely thankful. And that’s you know, the point of it all,” said practice manager Amy Heiser.

The event organizers hoped to spread how important dental health is. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says around 108 million Americans do not have dental insurance.