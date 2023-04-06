(WHTM) — Lots of young families struggle to afford the high cost of diapers. But relief is on the way in the Midstate.

The GIANT company donated more than 30,000 diapers to the “Healthy Steps Diaper Bank” in Mechanicsburg. The donation will help provide nearly a month’s worth of free diapers for hundreds of local families.

The group says diaper prices have been on the rise for years.

“At first it was the pandemic and the economic hardships of that, now, families are facing inflation. The cost of diapers has gone up 20%,” said Rebecca Cason, Health Steps Diaper Bank program director.

Unlike food programs, there is no government assistance for diapers.