NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Mechanicsburg has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a teenage girl’s head, according to the Newberry Township Police Department.

On Oct. 1, Newberry Township police were called to 90 Newberry Commons Ave. for a report of a man pointing a gun at another person after a verbal argument. Upon investigation, police say they learned that a man retrieved a gun from his vehicle, approached a 16-year-old girl, and pressed the gun to the back of her head.

The man fled the scene shortly before police arrived, according to the Newberry Township Police Department, but police say several witnesses provided descriptions of the man and the vehicle he was driving, and the suspect was identified within minutes of fleeing the scene.

Aaron Babner, 30, was taken into custody at his residence with the help of Upper Allen Township police, Newberry Township police say.

According to Newberry Township police, a search of his home found a firearm in a hidden compartment that had an obliterated serial number.

Babner was charged with simple assault by physical menace, terroristic threats, firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing instruments of crime, and altering or obliterating marks of identification, according to the Newberry Township Police Department. He was arraigned on $10,000 bail and held in York County Prison.