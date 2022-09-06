MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison plus one year of probation after he fled officers at speeds over 100 mph in April of 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 29, 2020, at around 10:37 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop. Joshua Lent, the driver of the silver Toyota Tundra, was pulled over for vehicle code violations at the US 30 west offramp at PA 23 in Manheim Township.

The officer was in the process of conducting the traffic stop, but as he was walking back to his vehicle, Lent sped away. He drove through a red light and onto a grass median. He then continued west on US 30, reaching speeds over 110 mph in a 55 mph zone, the district attorney’s office says.

Lenk continued to drive through multiple red lights, didn’t use his turn signal, and then turned around in the front yard of a home in the 3000 block of Pheasant Drive, East Hempfield Township. Lenk continued on into York County, the district attorney’s office says. There were two passengers in the vehicle during this chase.

Lenk faces a 6-23 month sentence, given by Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo. Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Andrew Hertzog and Peter Minko testified, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.