MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say an M&T Bank in Mechanicsburg was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Hampden Township Police say at 11:12 a.m. a man walked into the bank on the 5200 block of Simpson Ferry Road, lept over the teller counter, and demanded money.

The man fled with an unknown amount of cash in a white Cadillac Escalade with minor damage to the rear bumper.

Police described the suspect as a white man wearing a dark gray jacket, gray sweatpants, and a black hat and sunglasses.

No injuries were reported and anyone with information is asked to contact Hampden Township Police.