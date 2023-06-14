MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved Midstate tradition returns tomorrow!

Jubilee Day, which is touted as the longest-running single-day street fair on the east coast, will take place on Thursday, June 15.

Tens of thousands of attendees are expected to fill Main Street in Mechanicsburg for the 93rd year of the event.

A total of 325 vendors will offer everything from food, games, arts and crafts, live entertainment and more!

“It’s one of the few days that I can think of that you can walk down Main Street, in the middle of the street, and say hello to your friends and family,” said Borough of Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter.

Jubilee Day is a free event that takes place rain or shine. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Pets and bikes are not allowed at the event.