HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mecum Auctions, an auction company specializing in collector cars, is set to return to Harrisburg later than month.

Mecum’s 2022 auction in Harrisburg made a record $40 million in sales. This year they plan to return to the Farm Show Complex with an estimated 1,200 classic and collector cars.

The event is scheduled for July 26 to July 29. The vehicles up for auction will include American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more.

Mecum said some of the main attractions will include a fuel-injected 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Lot S104) and a 4-speed 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F105).

Also up for auction will be items from private collections including a selection of The American Muscle Car Collection of 28 lots as well as a 1980 Toyota FJ-40 Land Cruiser (Lot T142) and a restored 1965 Volkswagen Type II Samba (Lot F200).

The muscle cars in the collection include a restored 1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible (Lot F217) and a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (Lot S81).

There will also be a number of cars from the Klairmont Kollection of Chicago, including a 1906 Tourist Model K Touring (Lot F196) and a 1930 Chrysler Series 70 Roadster (Lot F197).

People can also consign a vehicle for auction by visiting Mecum’s website.

Those interested in bidding at the auction can also find information on the website and options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100.

General admission tickets can be purchased ahead of time online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after July 25. Children 12 and younger receive free admission.